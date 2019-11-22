James Hatfield
December 12, 1927 – October 31, 2019
James Hatfield, 91, of Hanford passed away on October 31, 2019.
James was laid to rest privately at Hanford Cemetery. Services by People's Funeral Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of James Hatfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
