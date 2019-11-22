{{featured_button_text}}

James Hatfield

December 12, 1927 – October 31, 2019

James Hatfield, 91, of Hanford passed away on October 31, 2019.

James was laid to rest privately at Hanford Cemetery. Services by People's Funeral Chapel.

