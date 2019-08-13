James Hansen
August 21, 1939 - July 30, 2019
James “Jim” Hansen went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 30, 2019. Jim was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on August 21, 1939. He grew up on a small farm in New Richland, Minnesota, and graduated from New Richland High School in 1957. Like most farm kids, he worked hard at home and was active in 4H. With an eye on the future, Jim furthered his education at the William Hood Dunwoody Industrial Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he focused on an education to become a land surveyor.
In 1959, Jim moved to California and joined an engineering firm in Hanford owned by CJ McKee. A few short years later Jim enlisted in the United States Army and served three years, including one year in Korea. Jim returned to Hanford in 1964 and began working at the Kings County Surveyor's Office. By 1967, Jim had left the County and returned to work with CJ McKee. His presence in the company grew over the next ten years and in 1977 he obtained his professional land surveyor license. That same year CJ McKee retired, and Jim bought CJ's interest in the company. In 1984, the company was renamed to Zumwalt-Hansen and Associates. In total, his professional career spanned 59 years. He was dedicated and took great pride in helping individuals, corporations and the community. His business partner, John Zumwalt noted, “most people will never know it, but Jim had a huge part in what Hanford is today.”
Jim's life stretched beyond a successful career. In his early years, Jim learned faith and devotion from his parents and church family at the Lutheran Church in Minnesota, which remained part of his life in California where he served at St. James Lutheran Church in Hanford and later at Christ Lutheran Church in Visalia. Jim was active in Hanford Rotary, joining in 1986, and served his community for 33 years. He was honored with multiple Paul Harris Fellow Awards and was also honored as a Major Donor to the Rotary Foundation. His other passion was golf and he could be found often at Kings Country Club, where he was a friend to many. He was an auto enthusiast and was fond of the outdoors, spending time camping, hiking and backpacking in the Sierras.
A man of few words, Jim was quiet but thoughtful. Those who knew him best can attest to his devotion and loyalty. These defining qualities were most evident in the love he held for his family and friends. Jim was happiest being with the ones he loved; a wink and a smile spoke far more than words ever could.
Jim is survived by his son Jeremy Hansen, his daughter Tami Mayol and her husband John, his daughter Kim Apgar, his son Frank Apgar and his wife Heather, his brother Harold Hansen; grandchildren Nathan Hansen, Annika Hansen, Taylor Williams, Trenton Mayol, Danna Richey, Jessica Lopez, Kieran Apgar, and Aidan Apgar.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joy Hansen, his parents James and Clarice Hansen, his sister Janice Weisser, and his brother John Hansen.
Graveside will be held at Hanford Cemetery on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30am with a Celebration of Life service at 11:00am at Kings County Club in Hanford.
Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation, P.O. Box 641, Hanford, CA 93232.
Family and Friends are invited to view Jim's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
