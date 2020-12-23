James E. Mize

James Eddison Mize, son of Florene Marie & Lonnie Alexander Mize was born November 18, 1946 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His love for the Lord, his family and his time serving his country were his favorite topics to let you know about. He would also not miss the chance to ask for or to take him out for a smoke or to get him more cigarettes in the event he was running low. It was during those smoke breaks when hed fill you in on his many stories. His smile, laugh, stubbornness and ability to tell a joke in any situation will never be forgotten and will be missed terribly.
His love for the Lord began when he was first baptized on March 16, 1974 in Bristow, Oklahoma. He recommitted his faith to the Lord on November 18, 2017 in Visalia, California at The Christian Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Parish. Many who met him first time were often greeted with a small bible and he would share his favorite scriptures with you. He was confident in his faith and he wanted to share the good news of God with any and everyone.
After high school, Mr. Mize joined the United States Army where he served as a construction worker in Vietnam. During his time of service, he received the following recognitions: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Star, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Rifle, 2nd Class Gunner MG, 2nd Class Gunner w/Gren Lchr and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ Device. Along with gifting bibles he would also gift you a tiny American flag and if he had enough time, hed share his war stories. If you were lucky enough you not only heard his war stories, or bible stores once, twice, but you were blessed to hear them many times over.
He gained his wings on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Visalia, California. The memories he left us will last a lifetime and he will be remembered as one of the best Dads and Grandpas to have walked this earth. Each of us have our unique memories with him and will be told and passed on for years to come.
James join his parents, Lonnie & Florene Mize; his sister, Hazel Sumner; brother, Lonnie Mize in Heaven. He will be forever missed and celebrated by his family, daughters Julie (Joe) Castaneda of Hanford, CA and Jennifer (George) Mize of Tulare, CA; brother Lenard (Carolyn) Mize, of Dallas, TX; sister Beverly Schubert of Valley Springs, CA; grandchildren, Larissa (Junior) Simental, Brandon Castaneda, Deven (Destiny) Castaneda; great-grandchildren, Collin, Colton, Landon, Cruz & Deagan and grand dog, Aiden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private dignified military will be held on December 23, 2020 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, with full military honors, where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to a Vietnam Veteran fund of your choice in honor of James Mize.
Not a day will go by where we will not miss our Dad and Grandpa, we will be forever grateful for the memories he blessed us with that will live forever in our hearts. We look forward to the day when we can get another hug or to hear more of his stories once again and to see that big smiling grin and likely to be suited up in his best cowboy attire.
