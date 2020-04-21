James Doyle Williams Jr. 65, died after a long struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at his home in Kingsburg Ca. He was born January 22, 1955 in Tulare, Ca to James Doyle and Doris June Williams, and together they raised their 5 children in Pixley, Ca. On April 17, 1976 he married the love of his life Marsha Kay Westbrook and they moved around for work and landed in Kingsburg, Ca to raise their 2 kids and enjoy their 3 grandchildren. James worked at California Industrial Rubber for 48 years from the ground up to eventually become the store manager. James is survived by his wife Marsha, his 2 children Travis (Krista) Williams and Tracy (Gray) Alexander, and his 3 grandchildren Kimmy, Kylie Alexander and James Williams.