James Doyle Williams Jr.
January 22, 1955-April 15, 2020
James Doyle Williams Jr. 65, died after a long struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at his home in Kingsburg Ca. He was born January 22, 1955 in Tulare, Ca to James Doyle and Doris June Williams, and together they raised their 5 children in Pixley, Ca. On April 17, 1976 he married the love of his life Marsha Kay Westbrook and they moved around for work and landed in Kingsburg, Ca to raise their 2 kids and enjoy their 3 grandchildren. James worked at California Industrial Rubber for 48 years from the ground up to eventually become the store manager. James is survived by his wife Marsha, his 2 children Travis (Krista) Williams and Tracy (Gray) Alexander, and his 3 grandchildren Kimmy, Kylie Alexander and James Williams.
Private Services were held for the family. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances may be sent to CF Foundation - Sacramento Chapter at 1540 River Park Dr. Ste 215 Sacramento Ca 95815 or to Angel Flight West at 3161 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica, Ca 90405.
Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
