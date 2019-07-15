James Donald Jenkins
July 11, 1931-May 25, 2019
On Saturday, May 25, 2019, James Donald (Don) Jenkins, loving husband and father of three children, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord at the age of 87.
Don was born on July 11, 1931 in Fresno, California to Dewitt and Ethel (Gunter) Jenkins, the youngest of four children. He graduated in 1954 from Southern California Bible College in Costa Mesa and was an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God for more than 50 years. On June 17, 1955 he married Betty Jean Bayles. Don co-founded Ojai Assemblies of God church in 1956. In 1957 he became the Assistant Pastor at Glad Tidings Assemblies of God church in Hanford. Don taught in Pioneer, Kit Carson, and Lakeside Elementary schools for 11 years. He served as a missionary for 28 years in Mexico, Paraguay, and Guatemala.
Don was a people person, always interested in getting to know others and helping them in their personal struggles. He loved music, singing and playing many instruments, including the accordion. He enjoyed many unusual pets, including skunks and a spider monkey. A favorite phrase of his was, “Just think. In 10, 15 years you'll look back at this and laugh!”
After retiring from the missionfield, Don both taught in public schools and Sunday School at Glad Tidings and sang in their choir. He really enjoyed his times with the 50 Plus group at church. He and Betty took two trips to Europe, and two trips to Israel with church friends, fulfilling the dreams of a lifetime.
Don is survived by his beloved wife Betty, his three children and their spouses, Darlene (John) Johnson, Felicia (Dale) Birney, Donald (Amber) Jenkins, 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruth (Ray, Richard) Moyer Harris, Virgil (Bea) Jenkins, and Eleanor (Leonard) Nipper.
A memorial service for Don Jenkins will be held at Glad Tidings Assemblies of God church in Hanford on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am.
