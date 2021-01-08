James Dennis Fillmore

James Fillmore, 80, loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away on December 24, 2020.
Jim was born to Marion and Doris Fillmore in Fresno, California on October 11, 1940. His parents were farmers and he grew up with a brother, sister, and large extended family in Reedley.
After high school graduation in 1958 where he held several records for pole vaulting, Jim joined the Marine Corp. There, he was trained in electronics, and served as a radio repairman in Korea and Vietnam. After returning from the service, he married his classmate and neighbor, Carol Preheim. Together they had three children: Michael, Kelly, and Kathleen.
Jim became an employee of Pacific Telephone. After spending several years in Bakersfield, they settled in Kingsburg where they raised their family. Everyone loved Jim, and he never met a stranger. He was an ardent fisherman, and his love of the outdoors was evident throughout his life. Fishing was his passion, and he was an active member of the Kingsburg Cycle Club, where he met his second wife, Lynda Segrue.
After 30 years of service, Jim retired and became a gold prospector. Together, Jim and Lynda became avid travelers, exploring other countries and cultures including Central American, the Amazon River, and the Grand Canyon. They backpacked and skied with the Visalia Mountain Ramblers, and they accumulated a world class gem and mineral collection while president of the local Tule Gem and Mineral Society. James had a gift for silversmithing and loved to make beautiful necklaces and bracelets for his close family and friends.
Above all, Jim put trust in God first in his life and cherished his family. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Donald, in 2015. He is survived by his sister, Gail and her husband Bob Russell, wife Lynda and her children Phil (LeeAnn) Segrue and Glen (DeeDee) Segrue, his first wife Carol and their children Michael (Michele) Fillmore, Kelly (Rod) Rosales, Kathleen (Ozzie) Amparan, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
All remembrances may be made to Shriners Hospital or Saint Judes Childrens Hospital. A celebration of Jims life will be held when the pandemic permits.
Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
