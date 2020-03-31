James "Coach" Stephenson
July 1, 1931-March 16, 2020
James "Coach" Stephenson, local artist, coach, and longtime community member, passed away on March 16th, 2020 in his home with his family surrounding. Jim has been a resident of Selma for nearly 60 years where he was known as a cornerstone of the community.
Jim was born on July 1, 1931 in Grimes, Iowa. He is predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Rima Stephenson, his parents, Wade and Leota Stephenson, and his first wife, Betty Glandon. He is survived by his brother, Robert Stephenson of Fresno. Jim's four children all live in Selma; Kevin (Joyce) Stephenson, Karin Stephenson, Kenny (Pam) Stephenson, and Kathy (Jess) Cantu. Jim adored his 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and had a special relationship with his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Wade Stephenson family moved from Iowa to Fresno when Jim was 13. Jim graduated from Fresno High School in 1949, and went on to Fresno State College (University). While attending Fresno State, Jim was a member of the football and baseball teams. During his senior year of college, Jim was drafted in to the Army, where he served during the Korean War. When he returned to FSU, he completed his education, and began teaching and coaching at Roosevelt Junior High. He went on to teach and coach at Selma High School until 1980, when he retired to begin his own pottery and art business. During his years of coaching, Jim's unwavering patience and love of the sports he coached built a legacy that to this day stands among the community. In 2014, Jim was honored by many of his former students and athletes, and Swim With Jim was created. Swim With Jim is an organization developed by Jim's former students to provide a scholarship in Jim's name to a member of the Selma High School swim team. It was important to Jim that the recipient's of the scholarship be not necessarily the best swimmer on the team, but the one that showed effort, respect, and the desire to improve; all virtues that Jim practiced on a daily basis, seemingly without effort.
Jim was involved in many aspects of the community of Selma. He was a member of several organizations including the Selma School Board, the Pioneer Village Historical Society, the Selma Arts Center, and Selma's Senior Center.
Jim was recently selected as the recipient of Selma Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Service Award for 2020 in recognition of his years of unwavering contributions to our community. His family is so grateful for the years of love and support to their father, and will miss the “Hi Coach”, “Hi Jim”, “Hi Mr. Stephenson”; all that were a constant in their visits to Sal's, Nelson's, Ace Hardware, and other local businesses.
Services for Jim will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Swim With Jim are encouraged to continue with Jim's desire to encourage young people to succeed. Contributions can be sent to “Swim With Jim” c/o 1019 Hicks Street, Selma, CA 93662
