James "Coach" Stephenson

The Wade Stephenson family moved from Iowa to Fresno when Jim was 13. Jim graduated from Fresno High School in 1949, and went on to Fresno State College (University). While attending Fresno State, Jim was a member of the football and baseball teams. During his senior year of college, Jim was drafted in to the Army, where he served during the Korean War. When he returned to FSU, he completed his education, and began teaching and coaching at Roosevelt Junior High. He went on to teach and coach at Selma High School until 1980, when he retired to begin his own pottery and art business. During his years of coaching, Jim's unwavering patience and love of the sports he coached built a legacy that to this day stands among the community. In 2014, Jim was honored by many of his former students and athletes, and Swim With Jim was created. Swim With Jim is an organization developed by Jim's former students to provide a scholarship in Jim's name to a member of the Selma High School swim team. It was important to Jim that the recipient's of the scholarship be not necessarily the best swimmer on the team, but the one that showed effort, respect, and the desire to improve; all virtues that Jim practiced on a daily basis, seemingly without effort.