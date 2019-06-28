Jacquelene “Jackie” Marie Braz
September 12, 1934 – June 23, 2019
Jacquelene “Jackie” Marie Braz went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She passed away at her home surrounded by family. Jackie was born on September 12, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Spencer and Marie Moore. When Jackie was two, the family moved to Hanford to live on the family ranch where Jackie would later raise her family, and grandchildren. Jackie attended St. Rose- McCarthy and San Joaquin Memorial High School. She met her husband Manuel at a Knights of Columbus dance. They were married a few years later and started their 64-year journey of a partnership. During their marriage, they had four beautiful daughters.
Jackie was not only a homemaker, but she also worked outside her home. She worked for the Hanford Sentinel and also was an Avon Representative. Later, she worked numerous years as the secretary for Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was best known for being a talented musician. She played the organ faithfully at church for many years. She used her talent to not only play at church on Sundays, but played for many weddings and funerals. When she retired, she volunteered weekly and played the piano for the seniors at the Commission on Aging.
Jackie was a person that could have a conversation about anything. She was a walking encyclopedia. Even though her formal education ended at high school, she never stopped learning. She had a thirst for knowledge. If she did not know how, she found a book, read, learned and did it. Jackie and Manuel loved to travel in their RV. Her favorite places were the mountains and the beach. Jackie's love for nature was shared with all her family. She was very independent and drove the RV herself to visit family and friends up north. In 2003 she was able to fulfill her dream and visit Ireland and Portugal with Manuel.
Jackie is predeceased by her parents, Spencer and Marie Moore. She is survived by her loving husband, Manuel Braz; four daughters: Michelle Robbins (Kurt Gray) of Broomfield, Colorado, Janet (David) Duncan of Bakersfield, CA, Cheri (Eric) Kinser of Danville, Illinois, and Veronica (Michael) Haile of Hanford, CA; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She will be missed by all who knew her. She was known for her uncanny wit, great conversations, her deep desire for knowledge and being a faithful servant of her Lord.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12th at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church; 10435 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford, CA. Jackie will be laid to rest at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford, CA.
Family and Friends are invited to view Jackie's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Donations may be sent to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Jackie's memory; 10335 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford, CA 93230.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
