Jacobo E. Marroquin
March 15, 1939 – January 6, 2020
Jacobo (Jake) Esparza Marroquin was peacefully called home on the afternoon of January 6, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1939 in Nuevo León, Mexico to Juan de Dios and Josefa Marroquin. He and his family migrated to Texas in 1944 and lived in the city of Harlingen. There, he met his wife in 1957, they wed in 1958, and migrated together with their first child to California in 1959. Jacobo worked various jobs before he began working at Tri-Cal Fumigation in 1973 and retiring from there in 1998.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Seferina Marroquin, his 8 children and their (spouses): Maria & (Guadalupe) Rivera, John & (Glenda) Marroquin, Jane & (Brian) Wickert, Jacob Jr. & (Sally) Marroquin, James Marroquin, Teresa & (Robert) Lohse, Richard & (Monica) Marroquin, and Linda & (Albert) Sanchez. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his siblings: Pedro Marroquin, Jose Marroquin, Beatriz Niño and Margarita Marroquin; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Jacobo was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Phillipe and Juan Jr., and sisters Vicenta, Petra, Sophia, Maria Perez. He will be remembered as an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary church, the love for his family, western movies, fishing, and the Oakland Raiders.
Visitation for Jake will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00pm with a Rosary service at 6:00pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd., Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave., Hanford.
