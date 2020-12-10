Jacob John Estrada, Sr.

Jacob Estrada, Sr. of Lemoore passed away on November 29, 2020 in Hanford at the age of 45. Jacob was a surveillance officer at the Tachi Palace.
Jacob is survived by his mother Estella Perez Estrada, father Juan Estrada, daughter Anissa Garcia, son in-law Carlos Garcia, son Micheal Estrada, son Daniel Estrada, daughter in-law Cinthia Estrada. Brother David Estrada, two nieces Arianna Estrada and Daviyln Estrada, one godson Maui Garcia and multiple aunts, uncles and friends. Jacob will be missed and forever remembered.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11th from 9:00 A.M. 12:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
