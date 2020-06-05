Jacob John “Bubba” Estrada Jr.
November 21, 1994 – June 3, 2020
Jacob John Estrada Jr. (Bubba) made his entrance into this world on November 21, 1994 and began his journey in June 3, 2020 after battling fearlessly he is finally at peace. Jacob was the heart of his family who always made his presence known, his beautiful smile would light up the room and his laugh could bring anyone out of a bad mood. Jacob made friends everywhere he went, his childhood friends were more like family. Bub has the biggest heart and his family meant everything to him.
Jacob is survived but his parents Ida Scott and Jacob Estrada Sr. siblings Anissa Garcia and husband Carlos Garcia, Micheal Estrada and Daniel Estrada and Fiancé Cinthia Medina, Stepfather Shawn Scott and his aunts Carol Smith and Beverly Torres and Uncles David Estrada and Alex Torres. Jacob had 11 cousins and a god son who he loved very much. Jacob will forever be missed and never forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 4:00 - 7:00 at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. The family would like to thank everyone who expressed their condolences during this difficult time. Friends who wish can make donations to American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711
