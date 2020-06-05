Jacob John “Bubba” Estrada Jr.

Jacob John Estrada Jr. (Bubba) made his entrance into this world on November 21, 1994 and began his journey in June 3, 2020 after battling fearlessly he is finally at peace. Jacob was the heart of his family who always made his presence known, his beautiful smile would light up the room and his laugh could bring anyone out of a bad mood. Jacob made friends everywhere he went, his childhood friends were more like family. Bub has the biggest heart and his family meant everything to him.