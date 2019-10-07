{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Minter

September 3, 1935-October 2, 2019

Jack Minter, 84, died on October 2nd, 2019 at his home in Laton, Ca. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 8th, 2019 at Riverdale Assembly of God in Riverdale, Ca. Followed by Graveside Service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton, Ca.

Jack Minter was born in Cedartown, Georgia. Her married Trudie (Ivey) Minter on August 11th, 1958. They traveled with the seasonal work and landed in Laton, CA.

Along the way they had their first child Jackie in Arizona, Debbie in Oregon, and three boys Stoney, Stacey, and Joseph in Hanford, Ca. Jack loved to fish, go camping with this family and his wife Trudie's Salmon Batter Patties and Beans and Potatoes.

He loved to grow a garden with his wife every year and took pride in cleaning his yards. He had 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

