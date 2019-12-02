Jack E. Brewer
December 2, 1935 – November 28, 2019
Jack E. Brewer passed away on November 28, 2019 in Hanford, CA. He was born on December 2, 1935 in Hanford to Jack Keith and Erleen Donahoo Brewer.
He attended elementary schools in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School with the class of 1953. After graduation he attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa and graduated from College of the Sequoias in Visalia. He served two years in the Army, spending time in Germany, Austria, France and Italy.
While attending C.O.S. Jack met his wife to be Leta Nichols. They were married in Armona on March 29, 1959. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2008 by revisiting Monterey, where they spent their honeymoon. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hanford.
Jack worked as an instrument man, for over 28 years at Beacon Oil Company in Hanford. When the plant closed, he worked for a time in Bakersfield for Chevron Oil and retired in 1995.
As a young man he built his first ski boat. It was one of many things he built. Later on as a member of R.C. Modelers, he built radio controlled airplanes and boats. He could build or fix just about anything.
Jack enjoyed boating, water skiing, camping, and going on cruises with his wife, Leta. They went to Alaska, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. After retirement, they took a trip from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean. They enjoyed all the interesting sights along the way, especially Niagara Falls.
Jack enjoyed learning new things, and was thrilled with the computer. He was skilled in many areas. He was a loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Leta, daughter Shawna Brewer of Grover Beach, son Jack Darren Brewer of Armona, granddaughter Kylee Pascual of Davis, sister Anel Blowers of Clovis, two sisters-in-law, Betty Snodgrass (Eric) of Arlington, Texas, Bonnie Ginter of Grover Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Jack was preceded in death by his father Jack Keith Brewer, his mother Erleen Swan, step-father Jenkins Swan, and daughter-in-law Sara Maciel.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday 12/6/2019 at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA.
