Italia Jones

Italia Letizia Corsini Jones or Nonna as she was affectionately called by her family was born in Prevalle, Italy, a small village in Northern Italy near Lago di Garda on Friday, September 18, 1925. She was the second oldest of four sisters and she had two older brothers.
She was strong-willed - some might say stubborn. But that strength, bravery, and fighting spirit helped her overcome and witness incredible and important moments in history, including getting shot in the leg by a Nazi prior to the end of WW II, and also the historic moment of seeing Mussolini hung in the Piazza in Milan, Italy.
In 1945 she met her future husband from Mt. View, Oklahoma, Kenneth Keaton Jones. He served as an Infantry Soldier in the U.S. Army and in 1945 during Americas post-war occupancy of Italy he was a tech sergeant stationed in Northern Italy. They married on September 18, 1946 in Livorno, on Italy's Tyrrhenian coast.
Italia, or Lina to her friends, immigrated to the United States in the summer of 1947 on a troop transport ship with Kenneth. They landed in Brooklyn, New York, traveled across the country to Oklahoma to spend time with his parents in Mt. View, and then settled in Southern California where Ken attended and graduated from Pepperdine College. Their son, Ronald, was born prior to Ken attending Pepperdine. Larry was born while Ken studied at Pepperdine.
After Ken's graduation, the family moved to central California and had two more children, Barbara and Nina.
Nonna became involved in the Church of Christ, making many lifelong friends. She and Ken helped establish Valley Christian Home in Hanford, a retirement facility.
While she quickly Americanized and became a U.S. citizen, she never lost her old-fashioned Italian sensibilities, nor her flare for cooking. Her spaghetti sauce has never been duplicated and there isn't a friend, grandchild, or great-grandchild who didn't love her lasagna. She often submitted a pan or two for auction to help fundraise for Valley Christian Home.
Nonna's love for the outdoors was a passion she passed on to her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She spent many summer days with them at her cabin at Huntington Lake. Hiking and fishing were as much a part of the experience as was cleaning the natural forest debris that accumulated around the cabin, probably saving the cabin from incineration in the recent Creek forest fire this past summer.
Nonna's legacy is one of Family, Faith, and Love, something she passed on to everyone she met whether they were related or not.
Nonna went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Paolo and Omero; her grandson, Erik; her husband Ken, who passed away twenty-three years ago; her older sister Pace; and younger sister, Marie.
She is survived by her four children, Ron Jones (Mary Beth), Larry Jones (Janet), Barbara Mills, and Nina Burgess (Dan); by her grandchildren Nathan Mills (Kalen), Lydia Solano (Jose), Cara Strouse (Gary), Gia Smith (Tyler), Garrett Jones (Susan), Matt Jones, Anthony Burgess (Emily), James Burgess, and Ryan Burgess; by her ten great-grandchildren Arielis Solano, Xalen Ramirez, Justice Solano, Devyn and Cru Smith, Emma Anderson and Logan Jones, Atlas Strouse, and Jayson and Emmalyn Mills, plus other expected great-grandchildren; and by her baby sister Elena in Italy.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.