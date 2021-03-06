You have permission to edit this article.
ISABELLE SERNA RAYGOZA
ISABELLE SERNA RAYGOZA

August 7, 1927 - February 28, 2021

Isabelle “Wedda” Serna Raygoza, 93, passed away Sunday, February 28 at her home in Vallejo surrounded by her family following a long illness.

Isabelle was born to Manuel and Margaret Serna on August 7, 1927 in Morro Bay, CA and has lived in Vallejo the past 45 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her rose garden and loved going to casinos and dinner with her grandson Gregory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Virginia, Claudia, and Gloria; brothers, Matthew, Frank, and Richard; and her husband of 32 years, Wilfred Raygoza.

Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Jean (Nick) Stubblefield of Vallejo and Roberta (Robert) Hill of Fairfield; sons, Rene Raygoza of Suisun City and Arthur (Missy) Raygoza of Vallejo; sisters, Pauline, Mary, Martha, and Antonia; brother, Robert; grandchildren, Gregory Stubblefield, Patrick (Corinne) Stubblefield, Anthony (Alainna) Raygoza, Angela Raygoza, Anna (Jordan) Moriano, Robin Hill, Patricia Raygoza, and Rene Jr. Raygoza; and great grandchildren, Neveah Raygoza, Dylan Stubblefield, Logan Stubblefield and Aelyn Raygoza.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family memorial service will be held, and she will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of ISABELLE RAYGOZA as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

