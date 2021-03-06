ISABELLE SERNA RAYGOZA

Isabelle “Wedda” Serna Raygoza, 93, passed away Sunday, February 28 at her home in Vallejo surrounded by her family following a long illness.
Isabelle was born to Manuel and Margaret Serna on August 7, 1927 in Morro Bay, CA and has lived in Vallejo the past 45 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her rose garden and loved going to casinos and dinner with her grandson Gregory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Virginia, Claudia, and Gloria; brothers, Matthew, Frank, and Richard; and her husband of 32 years, Wilfred Raygoza.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Jean (Nick) Stubblefield of Vallejo and Roberta (Robert) Hill of Fairfield; sons, Rene Raygoza of Suisun City and Arthur (Missy) Raygoza of Vallejo; sisters, Pauline, Mary, Martha, and Antonia; brother, Robert; grandchildren, Gregory Stubblefield, Patrick (Corinne) Stubblefield, Anthony (Alainna) Raygoza, Angela Raygoza, Anna (Jordan) Moriano, Robin Hill, Patricia Raygoza, and Rene Jr. Raygoza; and great grandchildren, Neveah Raygoza, Dylan Stubblefield, Logan Stubblefield and Aelyn Raygoza.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family memorial service will be held, and she will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.