Isabella V. Alves
April 21, 1929 - June 29, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Isabel Veronica Alves age 91 with her loving children by her side on Monday June 29, 2020 in Hanford, California.
Isabel married Louis L. Alves on November 5, 1947, they established
their home in the Laton area where together they worked tirelessly to provide a loving environment for their seven children.
Isabel is survived by her children, Joseph, Daniel, Diane, Louie, Frank, John and Anthony. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband Louis L. Alves in 1975.
Isabel’s generosity and talents are too numerous to mention. She will be remembered by the welcoming home she provided. Her love for her family was ever present in the joy of bringing everyone together for large family reunions. She was at her best when she could plan and host an event for her family.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Due to the current situation please remember to practice social distancing, masks will be required and only 25 people are allowed in the chapel and at the cemetery.
