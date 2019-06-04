{{featured_button_text}}
Isabel Alice Artiachi

April 20, 1943-May 25, 2019

Isabel Alice Artiachi Born on April 20, 1943 in Fresno,Ca. Isabel was called by our Lord on May 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Isabel passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Graduated from Selma High in 1962. She worked for the Del Monte Cannery 38 years, and worked for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture for 20 years.

She is proceeded by the passing of her mother Erma Delgado, father Claudio Delgado, twin sister Esther Miller, her Son James Ruiz, and husband Juan Artiachi. She was a loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She leaves 3 sisters, Dolly Mott of Rialto Ca, Rachel Nava of Covina Ca, Sarah Gonzales of Selma. Two brothers Leo Marques of Selma, Harold Marques of Visalia. ''We will never forget what you taught us'' Love you forever Mom, your children.

Services were held at Page Funeral Chapel of Selma. Viewing was Monday June 3, 2019, Memorial was Tuesday June 4, 2019

