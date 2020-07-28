Ireta Mae Red
June 12, 1932 – July 22, 2020
Ireta May Red, 88, of Bullhead City, AZ passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2020. Ireta is the daughter of the late Raymond and Vivian Divine of the Island District. She attended Island Elementary School, arid Riverdale and Lemoore High Schools. Ireta married Kenneth Red and together they made a home in Hanford where they raised their two sons, Kelvin and Steven. After working for Crocker Bank, Ireta pursued her dream to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She enjoyed her career as an LVN working for Hanford Community Hospital and Drs. Dean and Kerr.
Once retired, Ireta and Kenneth, to whom she was married for 58 years, moved to Morro Bay before settling down in Ft. Mojave, AZ, where Ireta filled her days with things she enjoyed: gardening, pottery, fishing, dancing, and traveling.
Ireta is survived by her son Kelvin, grandchildren Kelly, Chad, Jennifer (Franco), Jamie, Kenneth, Kimberlee, Kristopher and 13 great-grandchildren. Ireta is also survived by sisters Marilyn McGrew, Phyllis Pereira (Manuel), and brother Jerry Divine as well as several nieces and nephews. Ireta was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, son Steven, and brother Raeford Divine. Ireta was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Ireta will be buried alongside her husband during graveside services Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
To plant a tree in memory of Ireta Red as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.