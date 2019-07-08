Irene Mello
March 7, 1951 – June 24, 2019
Irene Mello, of Lemoore, California passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Lemoore, California.
Irene was born in Tulare, California on March 7, 1951 to Domingus and Mary (Machado) Leal. Her family owned and operated D.C. Leal and Sons Dairy in Lemoore, CA. She was raised and educated in Tulare, graduating from Tulare Union High School with the Class of 1969. Irene married Phillip Mello in Hanford, CA in September, 1984.
In 1970 Irene began working at Armstrong Tire Co. She worked there for several years before changing careers and began working for Kings County in 1981 as an Eligibility Worker and Supervisor for 30 years before retiring in 2011. More recently Irene volunteered her time at Island School to assist with her grandson's classes and supervised children during St. Peter's biweekly bible study. Irene raised her two children on her own with the passing of her husband Phillip Mello who passed in December, 2000. Irene enjoyed quilting, sewing, fostering and rescuing animals, collecting antiques, and traveling up and down the coast of California with her children, grandson, and family. Irene had a big heart and would do anything to try and help you, even if you didn't understand why. Irene's brother Jack sometimes compared her to a Pit Bull. One who was not afraid to speak her mind and would do anything to protect her kids. Family and friends share that it was Irene's show of love on her terms and in her own way that made her such a special person.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Domingus and Mary, husband Phillip, in-laws Joe and Laura Mello, brother-in-law Guy Merriss, and nephew Zack Randalls.
Irene is survived by her son Troy & Erica (Dent) Mello, her daughter Rheanna Mello, her grandson and pride and joy Cade Mello, and her "grandpup" Reggie; her siblings Sharon (Leal) Merriss of Visalia, Jack & Lane (Godinho) Leal of Lemoore, and Edward & Shelley (Boudah) Leal of Lemoore; six nieces and nephews Ryan Merriss, Bryan Merriss, Mark & Kari (Koga) Leal, Katie (Leal) Randalls, Jacob & Jennifer (Wright) Leal, and Shane Leal; and all of her nieces and nephews' children.
A Rosary Service will be held on Friday, July 19th at 9:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church; 870 N Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA followed by a Burial at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona, CA.
Family and Friends are invited to view Irene's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.