Hugh Darrell Lane
Hugh Darrell Lane

May 19, 1943 - March 23, 2021

Hugh Darrell Lane.jpg

Well-loved son, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away. His life will be celebrated at a graveside service on Thursday, April 8 at the Selma Cemetery at 10:00am.

