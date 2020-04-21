Howard D. Boos

Howard Dwayne Boos passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Fresno with his family by his side after an 18 month battle with cancer. Howard was born on April 10, 1936 to Leo and Emily Boos in Fresno, California. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his brother Gerald, and his granddaughter Emily. He relocated to Hanford 15 years ago after living in Fresno for many years. He worked for AT&T for 40+ years as a technical manager. In his early years, Howard was actively involved in both the Kings County Sheriff's Posse (53 year member) and the U.S. Marshal's Posse. In his retirement, he and his wife Barbara, enjoyed traveling in their RV and cruising the world with family and friends. Additionally, he enjoyed cooking for large events and was a “jack of all trades” in regards to fixing or making things.