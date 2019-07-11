Hideo Horie
October 3, 1930 – June 28, 2019
Lifelong Hanford resident, Hideo Horie, passed away on June 28, 2019, a few months before his 89th
birthday. He was dearly loved by his large family and will be remembered by all who knew him for his
generosity, kindness to others, and his dry sense of humor.
Hideo was a graduate of Hanford High school in 1947, after his enlistment during WWII at Fresno
Assembly Center, Denson and Rohwer, Arkansas. He later joined the Air Force and served his country
from 1951 to 1955 in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War.
A life-long farmer of plums, alfalfa, peaches, cotton and walnuts, Hideo was an active member in the
American Farm Bureau. Hideo supported the Hanford community by active membership in Veterans of
Foreign War as an oratorical judge and Board Member of Delta View School.
He is survived by his sisters, Mae Morita, Nancy Suda, Yuki Goishi (James), Amy Wing and 18 nieces and
nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Cora Goishi.
He always had his faithful Australian Shepherds and McNab Collies by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford with U.S. Air Force Military Funeral Honors. Hideo will be inurned privately at Hanford Cemetery.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.