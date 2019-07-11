{{featured_button_text}}
Hideo Horie

Hideo Horie

October 3, 1930 – June 28, 2019

Lifelong Hanford resident, Hideo Horie, passed away on June 28, 2019, a few months before his 89th

birthday. He was dearly loved by his large family and will be remembered by all who knew him for his

generosity, kindness to others, and his dry sense of humor.

Hideo was a graduate of Hanford High school in 1947, after his enlistment during WWII at Fresno

Assembly Center, Denson and Rohwer, Arkansas. He later joined the Air Force and served his country

from 1951 to 1955 in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War.

A life-long farmer of plums, alfalfa, peaches, cotton and walnuts, Hideo was an active member in the

American Farm Bureau. Hideo supported the Hanford community by active membership in Veterans of

Foreign War as an oratorical judge and Board Member of Delta View School.

He is survived by his sisters, Mae Morita, Nancy Suda, Yuki Goishi (James), Amy Wing and 18 nieces and

nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Cora Goishi.

He always had his faithful Australian Shepherds and McNab Collies by his side.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford with U.S. Air Force Military Funeral Honors. Hideo will be inurned privately at Hanford Cemetery.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.

