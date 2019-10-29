Herlinda Rojas

Herlinda Lisa Rojas
September 10, 1969-October 18, 2019
Herlinda Lisa Rojas passed away October 18, 2019 at approximately 12:09pm; She was 50 years old. Herlinda was born September 10, 1969 to parents Henry Moran Jr. (deceased) and Lydia Mary Moran in Hanford, CA. Herlinda is a graduate from Tulare Joint Union High School. Herlinda was employed by Tulare District Hospital as a patient registrar for many years until deciding to work for Department Of Corrections Corcoran State Prison, and at California Substance Abuse Treatment State Prison. Herlinda was an Office Technitian for approximately 13 years.
Herlinda is survived by her husband of 13 years Richard Rojas, Son's Matthew Moran, Kylan Bagley, sister Maria Moran, brother's Fred Moran, Robert Moran, nephew's Nate Moran, Josh Moran, Jordan Rojas, and niece Kaitlyn Rojas, Her Aunts Mary Moran, Josephine Thomas, Jean Cortez, Uncles Anthony Thomas, Sef Moran, and many special cousins and friends, and Her Pets Gabby and Toby.
Herlinda was a devoted member of the Visalia First Assembly Church, and an organ donor. Herlinda was also a Casa volunteer Advocate for Tulare County, in which she spoke up for innocent children who are victims of abuse and neglect, advocate for their safety and well being by training community volunteers to respect their best interest and be their voice in court.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made be made to Casa of Tulare County.
Rosary: Thursday October 31, 2019 6:00pm @ Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, 409 N K Street, Tulare, CA
Services: Friday November 01, 2019 10:00am @ Visalia First Assembly Church, 3737 S Akers Street, Visalia, CA
Reception: To Follow @ Visalia First Assembly Church
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Community Medical Center Fresno CA, Trauma Center for the kind and loving care of our daughter and sister.
