Herbert Escobar
June 8, 1935 – January 14, 2020
Herbert Escobar died peacefully in Hanford, CA on January 14th at the age of 84.
Herbert was preceded in death by his wife Tina and daughter-in-law Audrey. He is survived by four children, Terry (Jeff), Leticia (John), Herbert, and John (Vera). He was also the proud grandfather of Sarah, Brad, Shelby and Joanna.
Herbert was born on June 8, 1935 in Kemp, Texas to Lucy and Monico Escobar. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1954. Herbert married Augustina “Tina”, his high school sweetheart in 1959 after having served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Over 15 years, the couple welcomed 4 children into their home and both he and his wife set about teaching them the values of working hard and doing well in school. His children remember him as a caring and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Herbert was accomplished as a maintenance and repair man both at work and at home where he enjoyed tinkering in his workshop. It was often said that he could fix anything, a skill he loved to use to help others. Herbert liked to stay active in other areas, as well. He was a member of the Optimist Club and enjoyed volunteering at the Soccer Field Concession Stand and in the kitchen of the local Church. Endlessly curious and always adventurous, he was also a world traveler. Herbert had been to Guam, China, England, France, Mexico, Canada and Alaska. Even at home in California he was constantly seeking out new places and adventures.
Most of all, he loved spending time with friends and family. Many who remember him recall how he enjoyed camping trips with extended family at Potwisha in Sequoia. And if you visited him from out of town, he couldn't wait to take you on a tour of all the Central Valley's hidden gems. He will be remembered fondly by those whose lives he touched. We will miss you Papa.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30 am and the Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 am, all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. Burial will follow at Hanford Cemetery; 10500 S 10th Ave, Hanford.
Family and Friends are invited to view Herbert's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
