Henry L. Ahlstrand

Henry Ahlstrand passed peacefully on June 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Born and raised in Kingsburg, Ca, he was the third child of John and Hanna Ahlstrand. Henry graduated from Kingsburg High and shortly thereafter enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict for a four-year tour of duty. He married his first wife and started a family which eventally grew to include three children. Following the service, he enrolled at Fresno State and graduated with a BS in Horticulture. He worked for the USDA as a Production inspector during school and for a period after graduation. He subsequently worked for Tri-Valley Growers as a Quality Control Manager, retiring from that position after 20 some years. During his career, Henry also farmed 40 acres of grapes, and later walnuts in the Hughson area. At age 85 he retired from farming, sold the acreage,and moved to Tracy.