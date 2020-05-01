Henry Benson Wright, 66, of Hanford, passed away April 12th, stemming from a lengthy illness. Henry is survived by his brother Jimmy Richardson of Oakland, CA. Loved by many. For all who knew him, Henry was always trying to be a good example and live according to Bible principles. He was a faithful Jehovah's Witness. Henry's personal wishes were that his end of life arrangements be private. There will be no memorial services, because of the pandemic circumstances.