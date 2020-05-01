Henry Benson Wright
November 21,1953 - April 12, 2020
Henry Benson Wright, 66, of Hanford, passed away April 12th, stemming from a lengthy illness. Henry is survived by his brother Jimmy Richardson of Oakland, CA. Loved by many. For all who knew him, Henry was always trying to be a good example and live according to Bible principles. He was a faithful Jehovah's Witness. Henry's personal wishes were that his end of life arrangements be private. There will be no memorial services, because of the pandemic circumstances.
Final arrangements under the direction of People's Funeral Chapel in Hanford, and Corcoran Cemetery.
