Henry Benson Wright
0 entries

Henry Benson Wright

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Henry Benson Wright

Henry Benson Wright

November 21,1953 - April 12, 2020

Henry Benson Wright, 66, of Hanford, passed away April 12th, stemming from a lengthy illness. Henry is survived by his brother Jimmy Richardson of Oakland, CA. Loved by many. For all who knew him, Henry was always trying to be a good example and live according to Bible principles. He was a faithful Jehovah's Witness. Henry's personal wishes were that his end of life arrangements be private. There will be no memorial services, because of the pandemic circumstances.

Final arrangements under the direction of People's Funeral Chapel in Hanford, and Corcoran Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News