Henrietta Irene Watson, 95, left this world peacefully to be with her heavenly father on January 23, 2021.
She was born to Joe & Lucy Gomez of Lemoore, CA. She spent her childhood and teenage years living and attending school in Lemoore. Her adult years were spent living in Hanford, CA.
During her youth in 1940 she was chosen to represent the "Queen of Peace" on a float in the Lemoore parade. Her beauty, personality & sense of humor were all God given.
In 1951 Henrietta married William Edward Watson. Together they had two children, Marlene Simmons of Hanford, CA and William Watson of Visalia, CA. As a young mother she worked at a cafe to help support her family.
Henrietta had a love for singing & would sing “You are my Sunshine” to her loved ones over the phone. She brought joy to all that met her & came to know her. She was beautiful, kind, funny, feisty, and giving to anyone in need of help. To her family she was affectionately known as “Aunt Queta.”
Henrietta was blessed with a large family. She is survived by her daughter Marlene Simmons (Gene), son Bill Watson, grandchildren Kelli Rascoe (Chris), Bryan Watson (Mandy), Daniel and Devan Watson, great grandchildren Isis, Chase and Austin Watson, Cali Johnson, and Osiris Franco. Also numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Joe & Lucy Gomez, sisters, Alice Acuna, Rosie Sanchez, Linda Barron, Josephine Serpa, Mary Taylor, and brothers Mike, Frank, Joe, George and Johnny Gomez.
The single most important moment in her life was when she surrendered to Jesus Christ. During her last months she would recite scripture and talk of her love for her heavenly father. Evidence she was consumed by him. Her final wish was to be at home with her loved ones. She was cared for by her granddaughter Kelli Rascoe and her husband Chris in their home during her last days. She was blessed to hear the voices of those who came to visit her.
She will be missed forever...until we all meet again.
