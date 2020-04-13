Helen (Nicki) Yokes
August 8, 1941-April 9, 2020
Helen Yokes left us to be with our Lord and Savior on April 9, 2020 in San Luis Obispo. Helen was born in Lemoore on August 8, 1941.
She was her families spirit and motivations with her gentle ways and kind heart.
Helen was a business owner, the proprietor of Riverside Grocery Store in Laton, CA for 25 years
Helen so enjoyed gardening which she generously shared with family and friends also crafting with her sister.
A resident of Laton. Helen left behind her partner Tuffy Mainer, her loving daughter Sonya Yokes and loving son Shawn Yokes. Grandchildren: Savannah Yokes, Ridgley Yokes, (pictured), Nina Yokes, Ryder Yokes and Jake Mainer.
Her siblings: Arlene Gee, Cleo Henson and Ben Silva. Her dear step-son Michael Mainer and step-son Jeff Mainer along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friend, Pat Buxton
Helen‘s Mass and celebration of life will be at a later date, due to the present circumstances.
