Helen N. Buttle

Helen Natividad Buttle, a longtime resident of the Laton/Hanford area, passed away on February 12, 2021 in Hanford, CA surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born February 7, 1946 in Laton, CA to Albert and Natividad Aguilar. She married Robert W. Buttle on November 29, 1969 and quickly began raising a family. Darrel Sexton (Angela Sexton) of Laton, Robert Buttle, Jr. (Laura Buttle) of Florida, James Buttle (Normalinda Buttle of Laton, Tyrone Buttle (Wendy Hanse) of Hanford, Juliana Jimenez (Ralph Jimenez) of Hanford and Amber Stone (Steve Stone) of Florida.
She also loved and was very proud of her 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Helen was a talented cosmetologist and worked as one for over 30 years. Her other talents were singing, storytelling and being a wonderful seamstress. She excelled at making beautiful Halloween costumes.
She was very active in her church Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton. She was a member of the Guadalupana Society and both the English and Spanish choirs. She loved music, George Strait, Patsy Cline, and the Everly Brothers were among her favorites.
Helen is survived by her brother Gabriel of Valencia and her sisters Sally and Carmen of Fresno, Jenny of Hanford, and Mary of Laton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents Albert and Natividad, brothers Domingo, Ray and John, sisters Katherine and Ramona.
The Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and patience during this pandemic which has pushed her services back. The Family would still like to ask for prayers of the Rosary to be prayed for Helen as she was known as being a Woman of the Rosary.
Services for Helen Buttle will be on April 22, 2021 at 3:00pm for recitation of the Rosary and Mass to follow.
