Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Helen Maxine Badsky, born on May 26, 1935 in McCurtain, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on November 16, 2020 in Lemoore, California.
Maxine, the oldest of three siblings, spent her childhood between Oklahoma and Armona, California. Then being raised in a military family she lived on various bases but felt very fortunate to spend her entire high school years at Key West High School. She graduated a proud “Conch” in 1953.
With strong family ties in the valley she relocated back to Hanford where she worked for Pacific Bell for many years as a switchboard operator. Maxine and her husband LCDR Ted Alvin Badsky, USN, raised her sons Don and David Shetters as well as their daughter Kimberly Ann Badsky Lundin in San Diego and Lemoore, California.
Maxine will be missed deeply by many, she was known for her sincere kindness, contagious laugh and unconditional love. She brought joy to everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Lundin (Fritz), sons David Shetters and Don Shetters (Tia), siblings, Ronda Sue Johnson, George Baker (Gigi), her beloved Grandson, Travis Lundin and 4 other grand children as well as her dear cousins Norma Sue Stanley, CarmaLee Richwine (Les), Diane Bettencourt (Steve), Buddy Eaton (Joneen) and Preston Eaton (Linda). She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Ted, her Mother, Lucille Susie Baker and Harley Baker and her aunt Loieta “Tiny” Eaton.
The family would like to thank the special Angels with Hospice for their loving care.
A private burial will be held on November 23rd at Grangeville Cemetery.
Family and Friends are invited to view Maxines legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
