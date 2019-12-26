{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Angelina Pratt

June 6, 1928 – December 22, 2019

Helen Angelina Pratt passed away in Lemoore on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 91. Helen was born in Stratford to Seazar and Josephine Carreiro. She attended Central Union Elementary School and Lemoore High School. She was a dental assistant and loved to play bridge.

Helen is survived by her 4 sisters: Mary Telles of Watsonville, Theresa Lawson of Dos Palos, Evelyn Brown of Hanford and Marjorie Silva of Lemoore. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Pratt, 5 brothers: John Carreiro, Tony Carreiro, Ernie Carreiro, Ben Carreiro & Ceazar Carreiro, Jr. 3 sisters: Geraldine Homan, Bernice Rodrigues & Florence Homan.

A Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Helen's memory to St. Peter's Improvement Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245 or MIQ Endowment Fund, 884 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.

