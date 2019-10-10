HazelAnn Imbrogno Christin
September 4, 1941- October 1, 2019
HazelAnn Imbrogno Christin was called home to heaven on October 1, 2019, at the age of 78 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Fresno, California on September 4, 1941, to Saverio J and Angelina (Bruno) Imbrogno. HazelAnn was raised in a very traditional Italian family. She met the love of her life, George Christin while they were students at Washington Union High School in Easton. They were married on August 1, 1958, and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. They were blessed with five children, eleven grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Using her wonderful cooking talents inherited from her mother, HazelAnn worked as a cook supervisor for 10 years at Hanford Convalescent and Rehab Center. She continued to utilize her culinary expertise every Thursday having her entire family over for dinner. Besides being a fantastic cook, HazelAnn drove a bus for the Kings Area Rural Transit (KART) for 26 years, retiring in May 2017. One of her favorite duties at this job was picking up senior citizens at their doors and taking them to doctor appointments and shopping. She was featured in the Hanford Sentinel as the “Smile Behind the Wheel”.
She loved being with her family as they were the “apple of her eye”. They gave her a very enjoyable and interesting life. Her Italian Heritage was extremely important to her, carrying on Italian family traditions such as the Feast of the Seven Fishes. HazelAnn also enjoyed reading, gardening (she was a member of the La Casa Garden Club) and traveling. Traveling to Italy was by far her favorite.
The Sons and Daughters of Italy became a part of her life when she was initiated on April 13, 1993. She was a very active member in Hanford Lodge #1543 holding many offices including two terms as President. She held offices in the United Lodges of the San Joaquin Valley and was honored for her dedication to the order on May 17, 2009, in addition to the local offices held, she served as Youth Committee and Birth defects chair as well as a Trustee of the Grand Lodge of California.
HazelAnn is survived by her loving husband George Christin. Her children: Ronald Christin, Deborah (Kyle) Popoy, Suzann (Jamie) Counter, Paul (Joanne) Christin and MaryAnn Christin and her nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her brothers Nick and Saverio Jr (Ruby) Imbrogno and sisters Marie Massafra, Teresa (Raymond) Piccolo and Diane (Greg) Hansen as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Saverio J. and Angelina (Bruno) Imbrogno, her in-laws Henry and Allie Christin and grandchildren Paul Aaron Webb and Amber Christin Pineda.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N Douty St, Hanford. The rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests you donate to Hanford Sons and Daughters of Italy #1543 scholarship fund.
