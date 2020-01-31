{{featured_button_text}}
Harry “Ray” Richards

October 22, 1949-January 25, 2020

Ray 's journey began with his twin sister on October 22, 1949, he was born in Reedley, California, to Harry Kenneth and Francis Richards, but he stopped counting years at age 70. He was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Fresno, California.

He will always be remembered as a devoted son, husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend. He loved fishing, camping, being outdoors, golfing, driving a milk tanker and spending time with his family and friends. He had a way of telling jokes and stories, that would make everyone laugh.

He leaves behind his family to continue his legacy, his loving wife Renee of 16 years; stepdaughter Briana (Brandon), son Scott (Shayna), Scott's mother Vicki, Four grandchildren; Austin, Tyler, Alysse and Carson, sisters; Carol and his twin sister Faye, brothers; Alan ( Barbara), and John (Charise), his stepmother Kathy and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents.

We will miss him more than words can say, until we meet again.

There will be a Celebration of Life on February 6, 2020 at 10am at Church of the Nazarene at 726 E. D street in Lemoore, Ca.

Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Harry's story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.

Service information

Feb 6
Celebration of Life
Thursday, February 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Church of the Nazarene
726 East D Street
Lemoore, CA 93245
