Harry “Ray” Richards
October 22, 1949-January 25, 2020
Ray 's journey began with his twin sister on October 22, 1949, he was born in Reedley, California, to Harry Kenneth and Francis Richards, but he stopped counting years at age 70. He was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Fresno, California.
He will always be remembered as a devoted son, husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend. He loved fishing, camping, being outdoors, golfing, driving a milk tanker and spending time with his family and friends. He had a way of telling jokes and stories, that would make everyone laugh.
He leaves behind his family to continue his legacy, his loving wife Renee of 16 years; stepdaughter Briana (Brandon), son Scott (Shayna), Scott's mother Vicki, Four grandchildren; Austin, Tyler, Alysse and Carson, sisters; Carol and his twin sister Faye, brothers; Alan ( Barbara), and John (Charise), his stepmother Kathy and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents.
We will miss him more than words can say, until we meet again.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 6, 2020 at 10am at Church of the Nazarene at 726 E. D street in Lemoore, Ca.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Harry's story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.