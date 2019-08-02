{{featured_button_text}}
November 10, 1956-July 16, 2019

Harry Mike Baird was born in 1956 to Harold and Georgia Baird in Casper, Wyoming. Mike was proud of his little sister, Shelly Baird, who passed away at a young age. Mike's mother, Georgia, worked with others to create a school for disabled children. Mike was proud of Georgia's accomplishment and that the school was named after his sister, Shelly Baird School in Hanford.

Mike graduated from Hanford High School in 1975. He loved music and became a disc jockey for KINGS, KJOP and KOAD radio stations in Hanford. He had a passion for talking on the CB radio as Country Boy and later he obtained his amateur Radio Ham License as WB6ASQ, spending time talking all over the world, every day on his free time. He loved going to the casino and eating at Denny's chicken fried steak. Mike was a huge LA Dodger fan and had 3 close childhood friends that looked after him for many years that included Nancy and Gary Patch and Robert “Robbie” Ramos, long time radio friends Jim and Peggy Greaser. In his last year, be became a close friend to Alan Vierra. Additionally, Mike loved shooting pool and turned his living room into a pool hall. We would like to thank Adventist Health hospital doctors, nurses in the ICU for the 111 days of care.

Mike will be placed with his dad in the Veterans tank at Hanford District Cemetery on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 AM. Any donations can go to Shelly Baird School, 959 Katie Hammond St., Hanford, CA, 93230.

