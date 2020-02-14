Harry Lee Carlson
January 25, 1934-January 22, 2020

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Harry Lee Carlson, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020. Harry was born on January 25th, 1934 in Cortez, Colorado to Harry W. Carlson and Nelda Swank.

He is survived by his sisters, Loretta Green and Betty Carr; children, Ronald Carlson and Kerrie Grewe; grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, Daren Carlson, Brittany Mathews and Tanner Grewe; and his great-grandchildren.

After serving in the United States Army, Harry served as the Chief of Police in Montezuma County, Colorado for thirteen years and as a Sheriff's Deputy in Orange County, California for seventeen years. Harry provided support and strength for his family and will truly be missed. He is now reunited with his wife of 62 years, Alice Carlson, who passed last January. Family, friends and others whose lives Harry touched are invited to St. Peter's Church, 870 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, at 7:00pm on Friday, February 21st, 2020.

Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Harry's story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.

