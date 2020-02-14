Harry Lee Carlson

After serving in the United States Army, Harry served as the Chief of Police in Montezuma County, Colorado for thirteen years and as a Sheriff's Deputy in Orange County, California for seventeen years. Harry provided support and strength for his family and will truly be missed. He is now reunited with his wife of 62 years, Alice Carlson, who passed last January. Family, friends and others whose lives Harry touched are invited to St. Peter's Church, 870 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, at 7:00pm on Friday, February 21st, 2020.