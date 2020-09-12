Harold Jiggs Wayne Beeler

Jiggs was born November 13, 1936, in Yuma, Arizona to Harold Wayne Beeler Sr. and Lorene M. Beeler. His early life was spent in Southern California where his father was in medical school. The family moved to the Central Valley California in about 1949. He graduated from high school at Armona Union Academy in 1955. After graduation he worked for the Fresno County Sheriffs Department.
In 1966, he graduated from the California Highway Patrol Academy and was assigned to begin his career in Los Angeles. While there, he created the first Highway Patrol Fixed-wing Aircraft Division. He was subsequently transferred to Sacramento to supervise the Highway Patrol Helicopter program statewide. In 1977, he was one of three officers selected to attend the FBI Academy in Washington D.C.
Returning to Sacramento, he was chosen to be a driver for Nancy Reagan, wife of then-governor of California, Ronald Reagan. He retired as a Captain, assigned as Commander for the Modesto area on January 21, 1978.
After retirement he took law, and after receiving his Law degree, went to work for the Kings County Trucking Company as mediator with the Truckers Union. He retired from that position in 2007. Since then he has put his energy into developing and managing the ranch land that had belonged to his father, growing grapes and walnuts.
Jiggs is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Jan, sons Hal III and Chris, daughter Shelly Armstrong and husband Paul, his grandchildren Josh Beeler & wife Kimberly, Elizabeth Beeler and Tanner Armstrong, and his sisters Nancy Wood of Sacramento, CA., and Dottie Messer and husband George of Fair Oaks, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lorene Beeler of Laton, CA., his youngest sister Connie Beeler and his infant son Anthony.
Jiggs left us on September 4, 2020. He loved his God first of all, followed by his family, who knew him as warm and always welcoming and then his many friends, who loved his warm greetings, sense of humor and great hugs. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to www.neighbor-kwa-jirani.com, which is English and Swahili for Neighbor to Neighbor, established to help children in Africa with school needs.
Family and Friends are invited to view Jiggs legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
