Harold Floyd Beathe
0 entries

Harold Floyd Beathe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harold Floyd Beathe

Harold Floyd Beathe, 92, went home to Heaven on April 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice; son Keith [Jean]; sisters Ethel Ransdell and Mabel Bischel and brother Ray Beathe. He is survived by his children, Sandy [Doug] Lee; Cheryl [Jerry] Henrikson; Jody [Valerie] Scott; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. He grew up on a ranch in Lemoore, California and at age 17 joined the Coast Guard. He later joined the Air Force and became a radio telegraph operator on a B29 during the Korean War. He graduated from the U of A and his occupations included a pharmaceutical field rep, gas station owner and a teacher for the Tucson Job Corps. He showed honesty and integrity in all he did.  We love you dad.

Thanks to Bayada, the VA and Casa de la Luz Hospice. Services will be held at a later date.   

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Beathe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News