Harold Floyd Beathe

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice; son Keith [Jean]; sisters Ethel Ransdell and Mabel Bischel and brother Ray Beathe. He is survived by his children, Sandy [Doug] Lee; Cheryl [Jerry] Henrikson; Jody [Valerie] Scott; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. He grew up on a ranch in Lemoore, California and at age 17 joined the Coast Guard. He later joined the Air Force and became a radio telegraph operator on a B29 during the Korean War. He graduated from the U of A and his occupations included a pharmaceutical field rep, gas station owner and a teacher for the Tucson Job Corps. He showed honesty and integrity in all he did. We love you dad.