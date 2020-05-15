Harold Floyd Beathe, 92, went home to Heaven on April 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janice; son Keith [Jean]; sisters Ethel Ransdell and Mabel Bischel and brother Ray Beathe. He is survived by his children, Sandy [Doug] Lee; Cheryl [Jerry] Henrikson; Jody [Valerie] Scott; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. He grew up on a ranch in Lemoore, California and at age 17 joined the Coast Guard. He later joined the Air Force and became a radio telegraph operator on a B29 during the Korean War. He graduated from the U of A and his occupations included a pharmaceutical field rep, gas station owner and a teacher for the Tucson Job Corps. He showed honesty and integrity in all he did. We love you dad.
Thanks to Bayada, the VA and Casa de la Luz Hospice. Services will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.