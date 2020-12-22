You have permission to edit this article.
Harland Eugene Curtis
Harland Eugene Curtis

March 13,1937 - October 22, 2020

Harland Eugene Curtis, formerly of Hanford California, age 83 died Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Fayetteville Arkansas.

Harland Curtis was born March 13, 1937 in Johnson County Arkansas, son of the late Alvie and Hettie Cowell Curtis, Army veteran, welder, and preceded In death by his wife, Roseann Curtis.

Survivors include one stepson, John Weir of Knoxville Arkansas; one daughter, Melanie Hill of Tennessee; and one brother, Thomas Curtis of Paris Arkansas. Harland had a long career in the field of welding and taught welding at theHanford Adult School for many years. There is no service scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville. Arkansas.

