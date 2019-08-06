Harilyn-Joy Healani Kaalekahi
October 25, 1944-August 1, 2019
Remembering the life and legacy of Harilyn-Joy Healani Kaalekahi, born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Harry and Rebecca Hikalea on October 25, 1944. Harilyn was the heart to her Ohana, on August 1, 2019 that heart stopped beating.
Harilyn worked at Ken's Bakery and the pineapple cannery while she lived in Hawaii prior to moving to California in 1975. She was a teacher's aide for 10 years at Armona Elementary School District and belonged to Beta Sigma Phi. She had a great passion for her Ohana. Her wisdom taught us all how to love, nurture, and be kind, and to be the best versions of ourselves and never give up.
Harilyn loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren playing sports and growing up. She would always be the scorekeeper for dad/pop's baseball teams.
Survived by her children: daughter, Marvene L. Johnson (George), daughter, Ada A. Perez (Rudy), daughter, Rebecca H. Kaalekahi-Regan (Donnie), and son, Roger K. Kaalekahi IV (Valerie). Her siblings, sister, Dede Pestrello (Rick), brother, Michael Hikalea (Brenda), and brother, Myron Hikalea (Lucy). As well as her 14 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by the love of her life of 54 years, husband, Roger K. Kaalekahi III, parents, Harry and Rebecca Hikalea, son, Richard K. Kaalekahi Sr., and brother, Malcolm K. Hikalea.
"The heart of our Ohana is flying with Angels and reunited with the love of her life....Handsome!"
Viewing will be held at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, 100 Bush Street, Hanford, CA 93230 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fleet Reserve, 788 East D Street, Lemoore, CA 93245
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.