Gwen Treadwell
April 30, 1937-July 17, 2019
Madge Gwendolyn Coplin was born on April 30th, 1937 in Okemah, Oklahoma. After her valiant and decades long battle with Parkinson's Disease, she went home to be with the Lord and passed away on July 17th, 2019 in Hanford, Ca. Gwen had a strong Christian faith and didn't hesitate to share with others her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Gwen was one of 6 children born to Charles "Chick" & Ruby Copln. They moved their family to Hanford in 1947, where Gwen attended Hanford schools. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1955. She then attended at California State University -Fresno. Where she used her Bachelors Degree to elementary school, working in Fresno & Kings Counties..
She married Timothy Treadwell and together they had four sons, Samuel, Jonathan, Benjamin and Micah. Gwen was a devoted homemaker and Mother to her boys While attending grade school, a friendship began between Gwen's youngest son Micah and classmate Nereida, whereas the two became close friends, the friendship became such. That Gwen, gave Nereida the title of “my only daughter”.
In 1987 Gwen began working for Nereida and her parents, devoting much of her life and time as a Caregiver to Nereida's chronically ill Mother. Soon, she also began a career with Nereida's Family Business working as a USPS Mail contract route driver. Gwen delivered bulk and letter mail throughout Kings and Tulare counties. She became so committed to her customers in the area of Kettleman City, Avenal, Huron, Lemoore, Hanford, Stratford and Laton. Her dedication continued until she no longer drive.
In addition to her parents, Gwen was proceeded in death her son Benjamin Brian Treadwell (2010), her brother Ronnie Coplin and her sister Carolyn Sue Brown.
Gwen is survived by her sons:”the twin” Samuel Treadwell, Jonathan Treadwell and Micah Treadwell, her brothers: Eber Coplin and Ken Coplin, sister: Wadine Eigenman. A Granddaughter: Kaylee Treadwell Four l Grandsons: Ian, Fidel, Steven, Christopher and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Gwen's life will be held on Monday September 9th 2019 at 10 am at the Grangeville Cemetery, 10428 14th Ave. Armona Ca. Following the service there will be a procession of cars in honor of Gwen, to the New Testament Baptist Church, 1010 W. Grangeville BlvdHanford CA . A potluck luncheon is planned. For those who are able, please provide a dish, side or dessert to feed r 10-12 people would be appreciated. Donations are welcomed to help cover funeral costs, please send or leave @ The New Testament Baptist Church ? Pastor Tom King memo GWEN. Donations to may be made 8n he4 honor to The Michael J Fox Foundation, Donate in Tribute to Gwen Treadwell, (paraquat).
Attendee's, Gwen & her family ask, NOT TO WEAR BLACK MOURNING ATTIRE , TO honor her by being yourself, wearing bright, colorful, cheerful, light colors, clothing. Graveside service will begin promptly at 10am. Celebrating the Life of Gwen Treadwell, as she is right where she wants to be, laughing, loving, clicking her heels, enjoying her salvation with her lord and savior.
