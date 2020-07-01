Guadalupe Maria Canalez
January 11, 1930 – June 16, 2020
Guadalupe Canalez lovingly known as “Lupe,” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Visalia, CA. She was born January 11, 1930 to Jesus and Salustia Sanchez in Santa Rita, New Mexico. Lupe grew up in a large family with five sisters and one brother. Lupe married Luis Canalez in Reno, NV on February 11, 1961 and they were together for 43 years before his passing on January 9, 2004. Lupe worked as a supervisor at the Kings County Department of Social Services for thirty-eight years before retiring. She was a member of St. Brigid Church, Edad de Oro and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Lupe was well known and loved among the Hanford community for her kindness and love for others, her professionalism in the workplace and her Catholic faith. Her strong faith, and love of Jesus, gave her a strong desire to spread the message of Jesus’ love to everyone she met. She enjoyed assisting as a Eucharistic Minister at the St. Brigid Church as often as she could, attending Christian retreats, attending events at St. Vincent de Paul, traveling with her good friend Margerene Wilcox, catching up with friends over lunch, and enjoyed frequent get-togethers with her sisters to play a friendly game of cards, the Divinity game, then partake in a nice meal. She was a Christian role model to everyone that met her and always strived to be the best she could be throughout her life. She will be missed by many.
Lupe is survived by her children: Rick Rosalez of Fresno and his wife Leah Rosalez, Gary Canalez of Hanford and Delia Weiss of Visalia and her partner Ron Rustigian. She leaves three grandchildren Janet Moos and her fiancée Jason Kabeary, Tina Mendiola, and Gina Sustaita. Ten great grandchildren: Taylor Kabeary, Paige Kabeary, Alex Moos, Miles Moos, Greyson Kabeary, Garrik Cook, Martin Sustaita,Destiny Sustaita, Anthony Gomez, and Dominic Gomez. One great great grandchild: Milo Sustaita. Also surviving are her siblings; Jess Sanchez, Rachel Gallegos, Alice Estrada and Rosie Hernandez. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Luis and her daughter Jeannette.
A Rosary will be held for Lupe on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Brigid Church in Hanford. Mass will follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
