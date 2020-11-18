You have permission to edit this article.
Gregory Eugene Bullard
Gregory Eugene Bullard

July 30, 1970 November 2, 2020

On Monday, November 2, 2020 Gregory Eugene Bullard was called home at the age of 50. The world has lost a great father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to all.

Gregory was born in Lynwood, California on July 30, 1970 to father Marcus Eldon Bullard and mother Sharon Butts Bullard. The youngest of two children. He graduated from McGeorge School of Law in 1998 and was an attorney.

If you ask Gregory, his greatest accomplishment wasnt his career. It was being a father and husband. Gregory meet his wife Stephanie Bullard in 1995 and they were married on June 24, 2000 in Hanford, CA. They had two amazing daughters Kayden and Morgan. He was so proud to have two softball players and loved coaching them. He always said he was the luckiest dad and husband in the world. He loved making them laugh with his Daddy is the Best song which he sang all the time. He truly was the best daddy and husband.

Gregory is survived by his father Marcus, mother Sharon, sister Cathlene Anderson, wife Stephanie and daughters Kayden and Morgan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2-4pm at Peoples Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10am at Smith Mountain Cemetery, 42088 Road 100 Dinuba, Ca.

Family and Friends are invited to view Gregorys legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel

