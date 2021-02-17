Gordon West Duffy 's long and wonderful life became a lasting legacy when he was received into the loving presence of our Lord on Feb 2nd.
Gordon was born in Hanford, California on April 24, 1924 to Dr Carl and Fanny Duffy. He is preceded in death by his only sister, Colleen(Dix)Coles.
He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Jean Macpherson Duffy.
His children include his daughter, Nancy Duffy Barker (Bill) and sons, Brian (Dolly), Mark, Eric (Patti) and Sean. Stepchildren include Stuart McElderry(Elizabeth), Janet McElderry Miller, Bob McElderry (Trudi), Glenn McElderry( Monet), Lorna Moorhead (Mark),many nephews, grandchildren, and one great grandson.
Gordon attended the University of California in 1943 where he lettered in track and graduated with a Bachelors degree within two years. Following his service in the US Navy during WWll (as a gunnery officer), he returned to UC Berkeley and graduated from the school of Optometry in 1948. Gordons father welcomed him into practice in Hanford. His interest in politics and service soon found him serving on the Hanford School Board and subsequently running for city council. He served as Mayor in 1964. That same year he ran successfully for the California State Assembly representing Kings and Tulare counties. He served in the Legislature from 1964 to 1982 and held several committee chairmanships. In 1982, Governor George Deukmajian appointed Gordon to his cabinet as Secretary of Environmental Affairs and Chairman of the Air Resources Board. Following his state service, Gordon became a lobbyist even after retiring with his wife to The Sea Ranch. As Duffy and Duffy, Government Relations, they lobbied until 1998. Besides being a member of the Masonic Lodge, Gordon was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of California, Berkeley School of Optometry. He also served as an elder in the Hanford Presbyterian Church. For the past two decades, he has been active in the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa.
Making a dream come true for Jean, they rented a home in the highlands of Scotland where they made many friends and hiked extensively for over ten years.
As well as traveling the world, Gordon loved his family and friends and enjoyed many great times with them. And avid reader and lover of learning, he was extremely knowledgeable in many subjects. He loved to tell stories and impart wisdom with wit and humor right until the end of his life. Big Band era jazz could be heard often at his home. He became a creative cook and did all the cooking for 25 years. He even created a cookbook, Cooking Lite with Guido, which the family now uses. Their Bible study group met in his home each week in Oakmont, Santa Rosa where he and Jean have resided for the past eighteen years.
A private service will be held followed by internment of his ashes with all military honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Dixon, California.
Donations in Gordons honor may be made to the Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa.
