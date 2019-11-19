{{featured_button_text}}
Gonzala “Chala” Gonzales

September 15, 1936 – November 15, 2019

Gonzala Diaz Gonzales know to family and friends as “Chala” passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Chala was born September 15, 1936 in Texas to Leonardo and Concepcion Diaz. She moved to Hanford as a teenager, married and raised her family in this community.

Chala enjoyed Bingo and playing the slot machines. She loved celebrating with her family and friends at parties and family gathering but what she enjoyed most was the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren.

Chala is survived by her children Henry (Denise), Maria (Milton), Socorra, John, Lucy (Myron), Gloria (Silverio), Rose (Dave), Jess and Jim. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She leaves her sisters Ofelia, Eva, Norma and Connie. Chala was preceded in death by her husband, Juan in 2003 and her son Joe in 2013.

Visitation for Chala will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30am at St Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Rosary will begin at 11:30am and funeral mass will follow at 12:00 pm at the Church. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.

