Gonzala “Chala” Gonzales
September 15, 1936 – November 15, 2019
Gonzala Diaz Gonzales know to family and friends as “Chala” passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Chala was born September 15, 1936 in Texas to Leonardo and Concepcion Diaz. She moved to Hanford as a teenager, married and raised her family in this community.
You have free articles remaining.
Chala enjoyed Bingo and playing the slot machines. She loved celebrating with her family and friends at parties and family gathering but what she enjoyed most was the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren.
Chala is survived by her children Henry (Denise), Maria (Milton), Socorra, John, Lucy (Myron), Gloria (Silverio), Rose (Dave), Jess and Jim. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She leaves her sisters Ofelia, Eva, Norma and Connie. Chala was preceded in death by her husband, Juan in 2003 and her son Joe in 2013.
Visitation for Chala will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30am at St Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Rosary will begin at 11:30am and funeral mass will follow at 12:00 pm at the Church. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.