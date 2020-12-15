You have permission to edit this article.
Gloria Sarza Bomar
Gloria Sarza Bomar

September 24, 1945 December 7, 2020

Gloria Sarza Bomar, 75, of Lemoore passed away December 7th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 2:30 P.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.#.

