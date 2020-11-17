Gloria Mendes, 76, a life-long resident of Kingsburg, California, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2020. She was a pillar in her family and community, and her memory will carry on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Gloria was born in Fresno, California on March 27, 1944, to Eula and Ray Gonzales. She was a respected educator for 33 years, teaching primarily with Selma Unified School District. She was highly involved in her church and community, dedicating countless hours to organizations she held close to her heart. Those organizations include Kingsburg Catholic Womens Club, Kingsburg Historical Society, Portuguese Fraternal Society of America, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Kingsburg Senior Center. She was honored in 2006 as Kingsburgs Citizen of the Year for her contributions to the community. She took great pride in her children, and was famous for her enchiladas and her contagious smile. She loved to cook, host parties, and take photos. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting the casino and listening to Elvis Presley. She was a bright light to those who knew her, her impact was extraordinary and she will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her grandson, Richie R. Martinez. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Mendes; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Rich Martinez; daughter, Melanie Martin; son, Matthew Mendes; grandsons, Charles Martinez and Jonah Martin; and great-grandson, Richie J. Martinez, all of Kingsburg, California.
All services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 5:00-7:00 PM, and recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 11:00 AM.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.