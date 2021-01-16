Gloria Jean Roberts, 74, of Piedmont, South Carolina, joined the Lord, Thursday, January 7th following a sixty-day battle with Coved related health issues. Gloria Jean (Kennedy) (Zamora) Roberts was a long time Hanford resident.
Born May 26, 1946, San Jose, California, Gloria was the daughter of Jack Brackney and Geraldine Mary Kennedy. Her family of ten siblings initially lived in the shadows of San Jose State University and amongst the prunes, grapes, and apricot fruit tree groves. Today it has been transformed into the Silicon Valley.
In the mid 1950s, the family moved to Hanford, California, her mother's hometown. Located in the San Joaquin Valley at the center of America's Breadbasket, Hanford is a trading and manufacturing center. Gloria graduated from Hanford High School and attended the College of the Sequoias, Visalia.
The consummate organizer, she rose through the ranks to become branch manager of Avco Financial Services in Hanford. Later Gloria became a valued administrator at the Silicon Valley start-up, Chisholm, Campbell, CA, where she managed collections and helped coordinate an IBM Partnership. She concluded her career as an assistant to the General Counsel, EMC Corporation, a Fortune 500 company at their Pleasanton offices.
A devoted Christian her great aunt, Sister Mary Gabriel, was a cloistered nun and often guided the family through letters. Gloria was a confirmed member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, Hanford. In the 1990s, she joined the Episcopal Church. She was elected to the leadership Vestry of Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, Danville, one of California's largest. Gloria coordinated and conducted all Fellowship activities including weekly service coffee hours, annual festivals, special events and fundraisers.
In her younger days, Gloria was a committed athlete. She loved tennis, softball, skiing, running cross-country, and swimming. Other hobbies included camping, reading, and traveling the Monterey peninsula. Since retirement, she fell in love with South Carolina and enjoyed Broadway shows, concerts, numerous local theatrical productions, the symphony, public affairs forums, the Upstate Gourmet restaurants, and Ollie senior citizen continuing educations programs at Furman University and Clemson.
Gloria Jean will forever be remembered for her love of Christmas. It was her passion throughout the year. Her annual Christmas Party's exuded love with bountiful decorations, multiple trees, abundant food, and drink. Great joy and happiness always blessed everyone attending. God's presence was everywhere evident.
Her greatest love was always her family. Her fondest memories were growing up with summertime family gatherings on her Italian Aunt Lena's farm. Preparing the communal meals, helping in the outdoors, and fighting the very aggressive hen house rooster gave her a lifetime of memories. She remained to the end the glue that held her siblings together. Her four grandchildren ultimately gave her the greatest joy.
Surviving her are her devoted husband, Fred L. Roberts of Piedmont. Daughters Jennifer Elick of Benicia, CA; and Christine (Joseph) Gaines, Charlotte, NC. Grandchildren Alexandria Elick, Vallejo, CA; Donovan Elick, Benicia; Crisiana and Jaren Gaines, Charlotte; Brothers William F. (Kathy) Kennedy, Hanford; John B. (Sonya) Kennedy, Escalon, CA; Sister Paula F. Anderson, formerly of Toccoa, GA; Brother David J. (Linda) Kennedy, Florence, OR and sister-in-law Sherry Kennedy, Armona, CA.
Preceding her in death were sister, Sally D. Breeding, Meridian, ID: Brothers Jack D. Kennedy, Hanford; Darrell E. Kennedy, Armona; James R. Kennedy, Hanford; and Sister Charlene A. Roselius, Hanford. Others celebrating her life include numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses and children.
Funeral services will be at the Mackey Funeral Home, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC, beginning at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being suggested to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org; or call 1-800-Diabetes (800-342-2383) in Tribute and Memorial to Gloria Jean Roberts.
Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Condolences can be shared at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
