Gloria Gallegos
September 14, 1944-December 28, 2019
On December 28, 2019 Gloria Gallegos was called home by the Lord. She died of dementia.
Gloria was born September 14, 1944 in Hanford, CA to Aristeo and Louise Mejia. In 1962 she married her high school sweetheart, Frank E. Gallegos of Hanford. Together they raised their family and in their later years traveled throughout California and the West Coast enjoying many adventures.
Gloria was a retired migrant tutor for Hanford Elementary Schools and a long-standing member of the Kings County Council for Mexican-American Women and a lifetime parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was quick to be a parent volunteer at church, school, girl scouts, 4-H and many other community organizations. She was a frequent cheerleader at many local sporting events, cheering on her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was well known for her cooking as she and Frank were always quick to have family and friends over to share a meal, stories and laughs.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Frank Gallegos, their children, Patrice Gallegos, Frank Chris (Cathy) Gallegos, and Philip (Marie) Gallegos, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Louisa Mejia, Mary Gonzalez, and Marie Ortiz as well as many nieces and nephews. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Charlene Gallegos, three sisters and two brothers.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home from 4-6:30 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary.
The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., immediately followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 550 W. Alluvial Ave., #106, Fresno, CA 93711.
