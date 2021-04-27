After a series of health issues, Glenn H. Fraley, 66, passed away at home on March 24, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Glenn was born in Hanford on November 9, 1953 to Patsy and Gennis Fraley of Lemoore. He grew up in Clovis/Fresno area, before his parents settled in Lemoore during his high school years. He graduated from Lemoore High School in 1972 and that was where he met his future wife. On June 29, 1973, he married Becky Virden and they were married just shy of 47 years before his death. Glenn is survived by his wife Becky (Lemoore), their children Eric, wife Anna and son Elias (Grover Beach); Paul (Oxnard); Katie (Narvaez), husband Cesar and daughters Adriana and Isabella (Elk Grove); Alesa, fiancé Mikey Ray, daughters Charlee and Addison and son Cooper (Richland, WA). He is also survived by sister Susan Mumm, husband Jerry (Coarsegold); brother John Fraley, wife Kathy (Fresno); brother-in-law Mike Virden, fiancée Tanya Russell (Lemoore); brother-in-law James Virden, wife Kelly (Lemoore) and eight nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
Glenn loved working on cars long before he made a career as a mechanic. He was 14 when he bought his first vehicle, a 1940 Ford pickup, and his love for wrenching took over. He worked as a Heavy Equipment mechanic for DeRaad Warehouse, City of Lemoore, and CalTrans before having to medically retire from CalTrans in 2011. Glenn enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, camping, and tinkering in his garage or on the property. He most enjoyed traveling and some of his favorite trips were to Australia with his brother-in-law and best friend, where they rented Harleys to explore the countryside; an Alaskan cruise with his wife; and his all-time favorite was a year abroad in Sicily with his wife and youngest daughter, Alesa. His dry sense of humor, quick wit, his love of a good prank, and his teasing ways will be missed most by family and friends. Private services were held due to COVID restrictions.
